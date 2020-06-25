All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE

2723 North Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2723 North Ridgewood Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Located across the street to the Hillsborough River. Centrally located in the beautiful neighborhood of Riverside Heights. Great community filled with parks and open spaces. Wonderful for dog walking or running. This unique mid-century modern home is an architectural gem featuring a beautiful courtyard wonderful for entertaining. Home has a garage as well. Very open modern kitchen that spills onto the dining room area and family room. If you are looking for chic and clean lines you have found your home. Split floor plan makes this home perfect for a private master bedroom. Kitchen is large and totally open to the rest of the home. Not much upkeep for yard work. Almost like a condo but with much more privacy and room to breathe and without the hassle of condo living. Home has been updated and never rented before.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
