2723 North Ridgewood Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602 Riverside Heights
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Located across the street to the Hillsborough River. Centrally located in the beautiful neighborhood of Riverside Heights. Great community filled with parks and open spaces. Wonderful for dog walking or running. This unique mid-century modern home is an architectural gem featuring a beautiful courtyard wonderful for entertaining. Home has a garage as well. Very open modern kitchen that spills onto the dining room area and family room. If you are looking for chic and clean lines you have found your home. Split floor plan makes this home perfect for a private master bedroom. Kitchen is large and totally open to the rest of the home. Not much upkeep for yard work. Almost like a condo but with much more privacy and room to breathe and without the hassle of condo living. Home has been updated and never rented before.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
What amenities does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have?
Is 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
Is 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
Does 2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
