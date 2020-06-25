2723 N RIDGEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Located across the street to the Hillsborough River. Centrally located in the beautiful neighborhood of Riverside Heights. Great community filled with parks and open spaces. Wonderful for dog walking or running. This unique mid-century modern home is an architectural gem featuring a beautiful courtyard wonderful for entertaining. Home has a garage as well. Very open modern kitchen that spills onto the dining room area and family room. If you are looking for chic and clean lines you have found your home. Split floor plan makes this home perfect for a private master bedroom. Kitchen is large and totally open to the rest of the home. Not much upkeep for yard work. Almost like a condo but with much more privacy and room to breathe and without the hassle of condo living. Home has been updated and never rented before.