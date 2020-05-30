All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2715 W North A Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2715 W North A Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

2715 W North A Street

2715 West North a Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2715 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Cozy 2BR/1BA Duplex in South Tampa Plant HS District with Covered Parking. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Cozy duplex in S. Tampa, FL 33609. This 900 square foot unit sits on a corner lot on a quiet street. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom row house floorplan. This property was built in 1924, but recently updated. Nearby schools include Mitchell Elementary School, The Montessori Children's House Of Hyde Park, Macfarlane Park Elementary Magnet School and Plant High school . The closest grocery stores are VSpicery Flavor Shop, Rollin Oats Market & Cafe and Acapulco Mexican Grocery. Nearby coffee shops and close to Hype Park and Downtown. Located close to all major highways and entertainment.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1628043?accessKey=5df6

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 W North A Street have any available units?
2715 W North A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 W North A Street have?
Some of 2715 W North A Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 W North A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2715 W North A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 W North A Street pet-friendly?
No, 2715 W North A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2715 W North A Street offer parking?
Yes, 2715 W North A Street offers parking.
Does 2715 W North A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 W North A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 W North A Street have a pool?
No, 2715 W North A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2715 W North A Street have accessible units?
No, 2715 W North A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 W North A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 W North A Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College