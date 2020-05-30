2715 W North A Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Cozy 2BR/1BA Duplex in South Tampa Plant HS District with Covered Parking. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Cozy duplex in S. Tampa, FL 33609. This 900 square foot unit sits on a corner lot on a quiet street. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom row house floorplan. This property was built in 1924, but recently updated. Nearby schools include Mitchell Elementary School, The Montessori Children's House Of Hyde Park, Macfarlane Park Elementary Magnet School and Plant High school . The closest grocery stores are VSpicery Flavor Shop, Rollin Oats Market & Cafe and Acapulco Mexican Grocery. Nearby coffee shops and close to Hype Park and Downtown. Located close to all major highways and entertainment.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1628043?accessKey=5df6



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315308)