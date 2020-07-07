All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2707 EAST 11TH AVE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2707 EAST 11TH AVE

2707 East 11th Avenue · (866) 611-3590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2707 East 11th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Ybor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2707 EAST 11TH AVE · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH BUNGALOW - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, BATH BUNGALOW, FULLY RENOVATED, WITH NEW VYNLE FLOORING THOUGHOUT ALL LIVNG AREAS, KITCHEN HAS WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILED BACKSPLASH FOR ADDED DESIGN FLARE. LOCATED MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, YBOR CITY, THE RIVERWALK, SHOPPING AND DINING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 866.611.3590

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5762328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE have any available units?
2707 EAST 11TH AVE has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE have?
Some of 2707 EAST 11TH AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 EAST 11TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2707 EAST 11TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 EAST 11TH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 EAST 11TH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE offer parking?
No, 2707 EAST 11TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 EAST 11TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE have a pool?
No, 2707 EAST 11TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2707 EAST 11TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 EAST 11TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 EAST 11TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
