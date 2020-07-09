All apartments in Tampa
2703 N ROYAL COURT

2703 Royal Court · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Royal Court, Tampa, FL 33602
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
media room
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful home in highly desired Riverside Heights! This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a Must See with lots to offer! Newly
AC unit, freshly painted inside and out, new water heater, Ring cameras surveillance and floodlight, all electronic locks (controlled by cellphone), Internet/Wifi included, Remote controlled light fixtures and fans. 1 enclosed car garage with spacious extra storage and bicycle space. Washer and Dryer. Big lot on back with alley entrance for a boat or truck. Unfurnished. No pets allowed. No smoking inside.
Highly desired location walking distance to Armature Works and the Riverwalk! Commute is minutes away from Stetson Law School, University of Tampa, USF School of Medicine,Tampa General Hospital,Theaters, Museums, 3 parks nearby, fine dining and so much more. Ideal home for a professional or student looking for a great community. Work and study hard, and come home to unwind enjoying an evening cocktail in the beautiful backyard. Call me now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 N ROYAL COURT have any available units?
2703 N ROYAL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 N ROYAL COURT have?
Some of 2703 N ROYAL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 N ROYAL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2703 N ROYAL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 N ROYAL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2703 N ROYAL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2703 N ROYAL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2703 N ROYAL COURT offers parking.
Does 2703 N ROYAL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 N ROYAL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 N ROYAL COURT have a pool?
No, 2703 N ROYAL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2703 N ROYAL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2703 N ROYAL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 N ROYAL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 N ROYAL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

