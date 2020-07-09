2703 N ROYAL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning media room extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Beautiful home in highly desired Riverside Heights! This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a Must See with lots to offer! Newly

AC unit, freshly painted inside and out, new water heater, Ring cameras surveillance and floodlight, all electronic locks (controlled by cellphone), Internet/Wifi included, Remote controlled light fixtures and fans. 1 enclosed car garage with spacious extra storage and bicycle space. Washer and Dryer. Big lot on back with alley entrance for a boat or truck. Unfurnished. No pets allowed. No smoking inside.

Highly desired location walking distance to Armature Works and the Riverwalk! Commute is minutes away from Stetson Law School, University of Tampa, USF School of Medicine,Tampa General Hospital,Theaters, Museums, 3 parks nearby, fine dining and so much more. Ideal home for a professional or student looking for a great community. Work and study hard, and come home to unwind enjoying an evening cocktail in the beautiful backyard. Call me now to schedule your showing!