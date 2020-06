Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 3/1 Ybor City Bungalow available now! This property has a 3 year old roof, a 2 year old AC system, & brand new exterior stucco/paint. The interior has been fully repainted with brand new vinyl plank flooring through out and granite counter tops in the kitchen.