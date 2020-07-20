All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2516 West Ivy Street

2516 West Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 West Ivy Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home! What an amazing value and location for this beautiful 2007 custom built home in the heart of West Tampa! Enter your new luxurious, chic 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 2 car garage, turnkey home. This home, from it's first owner, has been meticulously cared for and shows pride-in-ownership in every corner! Loaded with upgrades, an elegant architectural style and designer touches inside and out; arches, tray ceilings, and crown moldings in main living spaces and master bedroom. Engineered wood and porcelain floors throughout the house! The downstairs master bedroom has been extended to create a larger relaxing space. The front living room/dining room and stairway have gorgeous chandeliers which gives the home an opulent touch! Upstairs, there is a den area to use as an office/reading/relaxing space. Multiple windows in all rooms welcome an abundance of natural light filling the high ceilings throughout the home; with a floor plan which is ideal for entertaining! The dining room is garnered with a fancy custom chandelier and built in wet bar with a wine fridge. The kitchen has an island with plenty counter space, cabinets and newer appliances! The large family room with sliding doors that lead you to the covered lanai with pavers! The backyard is fenced (vinyl) all around and has plenty of space for entertaining and your furry friends to run around! Central location: minutes everything! Short drive St Pete/Clearwater Beaches! No flood insurance required, No CDD/HOA/Deed Restrictions!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 West Ivy Street have any available units?
2516 West Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 West Ivy Street have?
Some of 2516 West Ivy Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 West Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2516 West Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 West Ivy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 West Ivy Street is pet friendly.
Does 2516 West Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 2516 West Ivy Street offers parking.
Does 2516 West Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 West Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 West Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 2516 West Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2516 West Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 2516 West Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 West Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 West Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
