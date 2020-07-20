2516 West Ivy Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home! What an amazing value and location for this beautiful 2007 custom built home in the heart of West Tampa! Enter your new luxurious, chic 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 2 car garage, turnkey home. This home, from it's first owner, has been meticulously cared for and shows pride-in-ownership in every corner! Loaded with upgrades, an elegant architectural style and designer touches inside and out; arches, tray ceilings, and crown moldings in main living spaces and master bedroom. Engineered wood and porcelain floors throughout the house! The downstairs master bedroom has been extended to create a larger relaxing space. The front living room/dining room and stairway have gorgeous chandeliers which gives the home an opulent touch! Upstairs, there is a den area to use as an office/reading/relaxing space. Multiple windows in all rooms welcome an abundance of natural light filling the high ceilings throughout the home; with a floor plan which is ideal for entertaining! The dining room is garnered with a fancy custom chandelier and built in wet bar with a wine fridge. The kitchen has an island with plenty counter space, cabinets and newer appliances! The large family room with sliding doors that lead you to the covered lanai with pavers! The backyard is fenced (vinyl) all around and has plenty of space for entertaining and your furry friends to run around! Central location: minutes everything! Short drive St Pete/Clearwater Beaches! No flood insurance required, No CDD/HOA/Deed Restrictions!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.