Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2512 W. Kansas Ave Available 06/12/20 - Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully renovated single family home in SOHO on a quiet dead end street. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house is located in the Plant, Wilson, Mitchell district and is blocks from Bayshore, fine dining and shopping. This unassuming ranch style home has every detail that one could want. Parking for 4 cars, large covered tiled front porch, and fully fenced back yard. From the minute you step through the stunning beveled glass front door, you will be overwhelmed by the amount of upgrades in this home. Marble floors throughout, interior plantation shutters, sleek modern kitchen featuring high end LG appliances to include French style refrigerator, built-in double ovens, 5 burner cook top with large modern hood, wine cooler, and granite countertops accented with sea glass backlash. Perfect layout to watch football while cooking and entertaining. Off of the kitchen is a large, sunken master suite with vaulted ceilings and French glass doors that lead you out to a private screened in porch. Master suite features walk in closet and beautifully appointed bath with high end finishes such as jetted tub, sleek glass vanity and rainfall shower head. Second bedroom includes walk in closet, Italian style bath with walk in shower. You will be amazed with the built in storage the laundry room has to offer, not to mention front load LG washer and dryer. Tank-less hot water heater, ceiling fans in every room and onsite storage makes this the perfect place to call home! Owner approval needed for pets.



(RLNE1927471)