Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2440 W HORATIO STREET
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:58 AM

2440 W HORATIO STREET

2440 West Horatio Street · No Longer Available
Location

2440 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
SENSATIONAL!!! DAZZLING !! BALCONY over looking Italian festive street lighting!! ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE!!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park! Highly sought out complex!! Custom granite and bar!! Decorative backsplash and fantastic stainless steel appliances. SIZZLING wood flooring throughout! AMAZZZZING! Huge garden tub and custom vanity...sleek modern tile!!!! PLENTY OF SUNSHINE!! Amazing walk in closet and bonus closet in master bedroom, inside utility room and plenty of cabinet space! Sizzling light fixtures! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from the amazing PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
2440 W HORATIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 2440 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2440 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2440 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2440 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2440 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 2440 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2440 W HORATIO STREET has a pool.
Does 2440 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 2440 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.

