2440 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

SENSATIONAL!!! DAZZLING !! BALCONY over looking Italian festive street lighting!! ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE!!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park! Highly sought out complex!! Custom granite and bar!! Decorative backsplash and fantastic stainless steel appliances. SIZZLING wood flooring throughout! AMAZZZZING! Huge garden tub and custom vanity...sleek modern tile!!!! PLENTY OF SUNSHINE!! Amazing walk in closet and bonus closet in master bedroom, inside utility room and plenty of cabinet space! Sizzling light fixtures! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from the amazing PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!