Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Unit B is now available. Duplex and Section 8 Friendly!!! This is a 2/1. I just painted the inside and outside. The Bath was just remodeled with new tile and fixtures. Water is included in the Rent. Tenant pays for own electric through TECO. Centrally located. Rent is $850 per month. Deposit is $850. So, It's $1700 to move in. No Pets Allowed. Application Fee is $35. Background Check is Required. Cash or certified check are acceptable.