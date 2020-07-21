2321 W BEACH STREET

Amenities
Newer Block Home for lease near the Riverwalk, Armature Works, Downtown Tampa, & many other great destinations. This 3BR/2BA home (W/D, Pest, & Lawn Svc. Incl.) has tile throughout the main living areas, an open kitchen & family room, an inside utility room (including washer & dryer), large granite island, stainless steel appliances, on demand instant hot water heater, & upgraded light fixtures. The three bedrooms are well designed, spacious, & the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Enjoy 2 inch blinds for all windows, upgraded sliding glass doors to the partially fenced back yard. Location is primely accessible to I-275 & many other avenues to get to TIA, Downtown, The Heights, South Tampa, Hyde Park, & much more. Quality like this is hard to find!!! Washer, dryer, lawn, & pest control included in lease!