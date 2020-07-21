2321 W BEACH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newer Block Home for lease near the Riverwalk, Armature Works, Downtown Tampa, & many other great destinations. This 3BR/2BA home (W/D, Pest, & Lawn Svc. Incl.) has tile throughout the main living areas, an open kitchen & family room, an inside utility room (including washer & dryer), large granite island, stainless steel appliances, on demand instant hot water heater, & upgraded light fixtures. The three bedrooms are well designed, spacious, & the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Enjoy 2 inch blinds for all windows, upgraded sliding glass doors to the partially fenced back yard. Location is primely accessible to I-275 & many other avenues to get to TIA, Downtown, The Heights, South Tampa, Hyde Park, & much more. Quality like this is hard to find!!! Washer, dryer, lawn, & pest control included in lease!