All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2321 W BEACH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2321 W BEACH STREET
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2321 W BEACH STREET

2321 West Beach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2321 West Beach Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newer Block Home for lease near the Riverwalk, Armature Works, Downtown Tampa, & many other great destinations. This 3BR/2BA home (W/D, Pest, & Lawn Svc. Incl.) has tile throughout the main living areas, an open kitchen & family room, an inside utility room (including washer & dryer), large granite island, stainless steel appliances, on demand instant hot water heater, & upgraded light fixtures. The three bedrooms are well designed, spacious, & the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Enjoy 2 inch blinds for all windows, upgraded sliding glass doors to the partially fenced back yard. Location is primely accessible to I-275 & many other avenues to get to TIA, Downtown, The Heights, South Tampa, Hyde Park, & much more. Quality like this is hard to find!!! Washer, dryer, lawn, & pest control included in lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 W BEACH STREET have any available units?
2321 W BEACH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 W BEACH STREET have?
Some of 2321 W BEACH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 W BEACH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2321 W BEACH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 W BEACH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2321 W BEACH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2321 W BEACH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2321 W BEACH STREET offers parking.
Does 2321 W BEACH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 W BEACH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 W BEACH STREET have a pool?
No, 2321 W BEACH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2321 W BEACH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2321 W BEACH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 W BEACH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 W BEACH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster Chase
6910 Interbay Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College