2309 Bay Club Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

1BR / 1BA condo in Island Club at Rocky Point with over-sized 1.5 car garage. 3rd floor unit with no one above you! Spacious open floorplan with dining area, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, crown molding, tray ceiling and large bathroom. Enjoy the screened lanai year round, the perfect place for relaxing. This community features a fitness center, pool with picnic area and grills overlooking the bay. Located on the Island of Rocky Point, surrounded by mangrove preserves and Old Tampa Bay. The convenient location at the start of the Courtney Campbell Causeway provides easy access to Highways 60, 275, and I-4, as well as Veteran's Expressway, downtown Tampa, the Westshore business district, Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, and Clearwater and the gulf beaches! For more information call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959.