Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

2309 Bay Club Cir

2309 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
1BR / 1BA condo in Island Club at Rocky Point with over-sized 1.5 car garage. 3rd floor unit with no one above you! Spacious open floorplan with dining area, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, crown molding, tray ceiling and large bathroom. Enjoy the screened lanai year round, the perfect place for relaxing. This community features a fitness center, pool with picnic area and grills overlooking the bay. Located on the Island of Rocky Point, surrounded by mangrove preserves and Old Tampa Bay. The convenient location at the start of the Courtney Campbell Causeway provides easy access to Highways 60, 275, and I-4, as well as Veteran's Expressway, downtown Tampa, the Westshore business district, Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, and Clearwater and the gulf beaches! For more information call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Bay Club Cir have any available units?
2309 Bay Club Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Bay Club Cir have?
Some of 2309 Bay Club Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Bay Club Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Bay Club Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Bay Club Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Bay Club Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Bay Club Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Bay Club Cir offers parking.
Does 2309 Bay Club Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 Bay Club Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Bay Club Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Bay Club Cir has a pool.
Does 2309 Bay Club Cir have accessible units?
No, 2309 Bay Club Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Bay Club Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Bay Club Cir has units with dishwashers.

