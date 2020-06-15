All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2308 E 15th Avenue

2308 East 15th Avenue · (813) 694-9785
Location

2308 East 15th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 E 15th Avenue · Avail. Jul 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2308 E 15th Avenue Available 07/03/20 Quaint 3BR 1BA home in Central Tampa w. Large Fenced Backyard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Quaint 3BR 1BA home located in Central Tampa. Home features fenced yard, tile flooring throughout and and great kitchen with light cabinets and tile back splash and plenty of cabinet space. Great location close to I-4. Call now to view this home.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4810892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 E 15th Avenue have any available units?
2308 E 15th Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2308 E 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2308 E 15th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 E 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 E 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2308 E 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2308 E 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2308 E 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 E 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 E 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2308 E 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2308 E 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2308 E 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 E 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 E 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 E 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 E 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
