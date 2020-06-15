Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2308 E 15th Avenue Available 07/03/20 Quaint 3BR 1BA home in Central Tampa w. Large Fenced Backyard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Quaint 3BR 1BA home located in Central Tampa. Home features fenced yard, tile flooring throughout and and great kitchen with light cabinets and tile back splash and plenty of cabinet space. Great location close to I-4. Call now to view this home.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4810892)