2215 Soho Bay Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 2 car tamdem garage in the heart of Soho. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



Built in 2007 this spacious townhome features wood floors throughout and ceramic tiles in wet areas. Enter on first floor through the spacious tandem garage which can hold 2 cars. Go up stairs to second level where you will find the spacious living/dining area and half bathroom. Great kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and utility room with front loading washer and dryer. Head up to the third level to find great guest room and guest bath and large master bedroom with with spacious master bathroom with double sinks, walk in shower, water closet and walk in closet. Great South Tampa location in the heart of Soho close to Hyde Park Village, restaurants and Bayshore Blvd. Located in the much sought out school district of Mitchell, Wilson & Plant. Priced well won't last long. Call now to view.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1556849?accessKey=5d7b



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE5110565)