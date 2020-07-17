All apartments in Tampa
How many bedrooms do you need?
2215 Soho Bay Court

Location

2215 Soho Bay Court, Tampa, FL 33606

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 2 car tamdem garage in the heart of Soho. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

Built in 2007 this spacious townhome features wood floors throughout and ceramic tiles in wet areas. Enter on first floor through the spacious tandem garage which can hold 2 cars. Go up stairs to second level where you will find the spacious living/dining area and half bathroom. Great kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and utility room with front loading washer and dryer. Head up to the third level to find great guest room and guest bath and large master bedroom with with spacious master bathroom with double sinks, walk in shower, water closet and walk in closet. Great South Tampa location in the heart of Soho close to Hyde Park Village, restaurants and Bayshore Blvd. Located in the much sought out school district of Mitchell, Wilson & Plant. Priced well won't last long. Call now to view.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1556849?accessKey=5d7b

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5110565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Soho Bay Court have any available units?
2215 Soho Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Soho Bay Court have?
Some of 2215 Soho Bay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Soho Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Soho Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Soho Bay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Soho Bay Court is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Soho Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Soho Bay Court offers parking.
Does 2215 Soho Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Soho Bay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Soho Bay Court have a pool?
No, 2215 Soho Bay Court does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Soho Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 2215 Soho Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Soho Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Soho Bay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
