220 S Lincoln Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Charming town home in the heart of South Tampa! This spacious 2BD/2BA well cared for property welcomes you with a private entrance and enchanting courtyard. Both bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs. A large master bedroom with sitting area, and walk-in closet. The attached master bathroom offers modern touches, walk in shower, dual sinks, and granite counters. The spacious second bedroom has a walk-in closet also. The second bath also features granite counter tops and modern features. A large linen closet in this bathroom allows for extra storage. The large open living room dining room combo has soaring 17 ft ceilings at one end and is framed on the loft space by a large arched window. Providing tons of natural lighting. The kitchen offers granite counters, tons of cabinets for storage and an eat-in area. Pull out drawers make storage an easy task. Beautiful spiral staircase leads to a bonus room that can be used as an office or loft. This town home offers an oversized garage and fenced in back yard, not many town homes offer this combination! The beautiful back yard also features a screened lanai, perfect for enjoying your evenings or morning coffee. Conveniently located near Publix, Fresh Market, new Sprouts grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping malls. Minutes to downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Come enjoy everything that South Tampa has to offer. Occupied. Available 04/29/2020.