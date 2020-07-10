All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

220 S Lincoln Ave

220 South Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 South Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming town home in the heart of South Tampa! This spacious 2BD/2BA well cared for property welcomes you with a private entrance and enchanting courtyard. Both bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs. A large master bedroom with sitting area, and walk-in closet. The attached master bathroom offers modern touches, walk in shower, dual sinks, and granite counters. The spacious second bedroom has a walk-in closet also. The second bath also features granite counter tops and modern features. A large linen closet in this bathroom allows for extra storage. The large open living room dining room combo has soaring 17 ft ceilings at one end and is framed on the loft space by a large arched window. Providing tons of natural lighting. The kitchen offers granite counters, tons of cabinets for storage and an eat-in area. Pull out drawers make storage an easy task. Beautiful spiral staircase leads to a bonus room that can be used as an office or loft. This town home offers an oversized garage and fenced in back yard, not many town homes offer this combination! The beautiful back yard also features a screened lanai, perfect for enjoying your evenings or morning coffee. Conveniently located near Publix, Fresh Market, new Sprouts grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping malls. Minutes to downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Come enjoy everything that South Tampa has to offer. Occupied. Available 04/29/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S Lincoln Ave have any available units?
220 S Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 S Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 220 S Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
220 S Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 S Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 220 S Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 220 S Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 220 S Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 S Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 220 S Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 220 S Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 220 S Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.
