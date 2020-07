Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Palms at Cedar Trace Apartment Homes is nestled in North Tampa near University of South Florida, I-275, and all the local shops, dining, and parks that Tampa has to offer! These one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer open floor plans, updated kitchens, wood and carpet flooring, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, a pool, and children’s play area to make for a welcoming community to call home!