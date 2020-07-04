2121 W Okaloosa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2/2 Home with Fenced Yard!! Covered front porch embraces you from the decorative front door to the white picket fence surrounding the front of the home. Neutral color palettes waiting for your individualized touch in this open floor plan. Antique decorative style fireplace for ambience with a plethora of windows to allow natural sunlight. Check out the separate room that can be used as a nursery, home office or a den just off the living room. Your new kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets with an all-white appliance package that include refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Half bath is located nearest to the kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious with an attached fully updated bathroom, remaining bedroom is as spacious with a hallway full bathroom. Laundry area is in a hall closet with a full-sized washer and dryer for convenience. Side yard offers a covered carport with its own entrance to and from the home. Massive fenced backyard with plenty of mature landscaping. An oversized storage shed is available for your lawn equipment or to use as a man cave. Cobblestone platform that could be transformed into a shady sitting area for those get togethers! Pet friendly to 40lb maximum weight. No utilities are included in this monthly rental. Easy commute to all major highways, as well as local attractions for weekend enjoyment or an evening stroll. Vacant, Available NOW!!