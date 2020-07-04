All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

2121 W Okaloosa Ave

2121 West Okaloosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2121 West Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 Home with Fenced Yard!! Covered front porch embraces you from the decorative front door to the white picket fence surrounding the front of the home. Neutral color palettes waiting for your individualized touch in this open floor plan. Antique decorative style fireplace for ambience with a plethora of windows to allow natural sunlight. Check out the separate room that can be used as a nursery, home office or a den just off the living room. Your new kitchen offers cherry wood cabinets with an all-white appliance package that include refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Half bath is located nearest to the kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious with an attached fully updated bathroom, remaining bedroom is as spacious with a hallway full bathroom. Laundry area is in a hall closet with a full-sized washer and dryer for convenience. Side yard offers a covered carport with its own entrance to and from the home. Massive fenced backyard with plenty of mature landscaping. An oversized storage shed is available for your lawn equipment or to use as a man cave. Cobblestone platform that could be transformed into a shady sitting area for those get togethers! Pet friendly to 40lb maximum weight. No utilities are included in this monthly rental. Easy commute to all major highways, as well as local attractions for weekend enjoyment or an evening stroll. Vacant, Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave have any available units?
2121 W Okaloosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave have?
Some of 2121 W Okaloosa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 W Okaloosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2121 W Okaloosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 W Okaloosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 W Okaloosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2121 W Okaloosa Ave offers parking.
Does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 W Okaloosa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave have a pool?
No, 2121 W Okaloosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2121 W Okaloosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 W Okaloosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 W Okaloosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

