212 W SOUTH AVENUE

Welcome to Seminole Heights. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods. Within the center lies this home, your new home: 212 W South Ave. One block away from the Hillsborough River and both Ignacio Haya and Rivercrest Parks, this Seminole Heights Gem is waiting for you to call it HOME: newer (2003) block built, 3 bedroom / 2 baths with a nice fenced-in lot and a shed in the back! Plus an inside laundry area with a washer/dryer! PETS are OK! Convenient location: walk and bike to Rivercrest Park and to amazing gourmet/award-winning restaurants and cafes (Ichicoro Ramen, Cappy's Pizza, Independent Bar and Cafe, Blind Tiger Cafe, Rooster & The Till, Chop Chop Shop, Twisted Sun Distillery, Angry Chair Brewing, Jet City Coffee House, The Revolution Ice Cream and Bo's Ice Cream, The Mermaid Tavern, Ella's... and many more... the hottest new restaurants/bars in Tampa!), major roadways, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Minutes drive to Tampa Downtown, Tampa's Lowry Park and Lowry Park Zoo, American Legion Park, and Riverview Terrace Playground, Shopping Centers/Malls and the to the International Airport. Do not let this one get away! Schedule your private showing today do not let it get away. Available from June 6th on.