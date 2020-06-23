All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 PM

212 W SOUTH AVENUE

212 West South Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

212 West South Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Seminole Heights. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods. Within the center lies this home, your new home: 212 W South Ave. One block away from the Hillsborough River and both Ignacio Haya and Rivercrest Parks, this Seminole Heights Gem is waiting for you to call it HOME: newer (2003) block built, 3 bedroom / 2 baths with a nice fenced-in lot and a shed in the back! Plus an inside laundry area with a washer/dryer! PETS are OK! Convenient location: walk and bike to Rivercrest Park and to amazing gourmet/award-winning restaurants and cafes (Ichicoro Ramen, Cappy's Pizza, Independent Bar and Cafe, Blind Tiger Cafe, Rooster & The Till, Chop Chop Shop, Twisted Sun Distillery, Angry Chair Brewing, Jet City Coffee House, The Revolution Ice Cream and Bo's Ice Cream, The Mermaid Tavern, Ella's... and many more... the hottest new restaurants/bars in Tampa!), major roadways, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Minutes drive to Tampa Downtown, Tampa's Lowry Park and Lowry Park Zoo, American Legion Park, and Riverview Terrace Playground, Shopping Centers/Malls and the to the International Airport. Do not let this one get away! Schedule your private showing today do not let it get away. Available from June 6th on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE have any available units?
212 W SOUTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE have?
Some of 212 W SOUTH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W SOUTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
212 W SOUTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W SOUTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 W SOUTH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 212 W SOUTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 W SOUTH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 212 W SOUTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 212 W SOUTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W SOUTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 W SOUTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
