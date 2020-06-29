All apartments in Tampa
2102 W HORATIO STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

2102 W HORATIO STREET

2102 West Horatio Street · No Longer Available
Location

2102 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One of the best locations in South Tampa! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom end unit FEE SIMPLE (NO HOA FEE) townhouse is ready for a new tenant. The unit has a lot of nice updates, including a New A/C system in 2018, updated flooring downstairs and upstairs, Interior painting and lighting throughout. This unit is perfect for entertaining friends with the kitchen, dining and living room opening up to the private fenced low maintenance patio area with brick pavers and artificial grass. Are schools important to you? Don't worry because this townhouse is zoned for A-rated MITCHELL, WILSON and HB PLANT school district. If walking to everything is important to you this townhouse checks that box too. This property is between Hyde Park Village and Howard Ave and walking distance to all of the cool restaurants, cafes, CineBistro, banks, and grocery stores. You're also super close to downtown Tampa, ride your bike or one of those cool electric scooters downtown to enjoy everything downtown and Riverwalk has to offer, there won't be a day or night that you will not have something to do! Start enjoying all of the cool things this area has to offer and start living your dreams! Call us today for a priviate showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
2102 W HORATIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 2102 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2102 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2102 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2102 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2102 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 2102 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 W HORATIO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
No, 2102 W HORATIO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2102 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 2102 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
