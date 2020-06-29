2102 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

One of the best locations in South Tampa! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom end unit FEE SIMPLE (NO HOA FEE) townhouse is ready for a new tenant. The unit has a lot of nice updates, including a New A/C system in 2018, updated flooring downstairs and upstairs, Interior painting and lighting throughout. This unit is perfect for entertaining friends with the kitchen, dining and living room opening up to the private fenced low maintenance patio area with brick pavers and artificial grass. Are schools important to you? Don't worry because this townhouse is zoned for A-rated MITCHELL, WILSON and HB PLANT school district. If walking to everything is important to you this townhouse checks that box too. This property is between Hyde Park Village and Howard Ave and walking distance to all of the cool restaurants, cafes, CineBistro, banks, and grocery stores. You're also super close to downtown Tampa, ride your bike or one of those cool electric scooters downtown to enjoy everything downtown and Riverwalk has to offer, there won't be a day or night that you will not have something to do! Start enjoying all of the cool things this area has to offer and start living your dreams! Call us today for a priviate showing.