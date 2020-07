Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool guest suite

Over 3,300 square feet in which you can quarantine yourself. And, when you can't take being inside anymore, luckily enough you'll have a double lot for all your social distancing needs. This ranch style home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The updated kitchen sits in the middle of the home and open onto the dining room. On the first level there are 3 bedrooms plus a guest suite (or master bedroom option). With a huge walk-in closet and french Please be sure to point out the Matterport 3D Digital walk thru to your clients. In person showing can be scheduled using showing time once they've walked thru the property digitally and have an interest in seeing in person.