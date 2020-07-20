Amenities

209 S Treasure Dr Available 06/01/19 Updated 3 bed 2 bath with large back yard - This Beach Park home on large lot (72x135) has been craftily updated with a 1960's modern/contemporary look. The main living and dining areas have hardwood floors and are extremely open and well-lit. Glass sliders lead to a spacious outdoor deck with speakers - perfect for entertaining - and a large fenced in backyard with plenty of room for a pool. The custom kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters with breakfast bar and tiled backsplash, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry/laundry room. Polished Terrazzo floors are in the bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms. Owner's bath includes glass tile, custom cabinets and ceiling rain shower.



Schools: Grady, Coleman, Plant



(RLNE4092478)