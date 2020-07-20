All apartments in Tampa
209 S Treasure Dr
209 S Treasure Dr

209 S Treasure Dr · No Longer Available
Location

209 S Treasure Dr, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
209 S Treasure Dr Available 06/01/19 Updated 3 bed 2 bath with large back yard - This Beach Park home on large lot (72x135) has been craftily updated with a 1960's modern/contemporary look. The main living and dining areas have hardwood floors and are extremely open and well-lit. Glass sliders lead to a spacious outdoor deck with speakers - perfect for entertaining - and a large fenced in backyard with plenty of room for a pool. The custom kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters with breakfast bar and tiled backsplash, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry/laundry room. Polished Terrazzo floors are in the bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms. Owner's bath includes glass tile, custom cabinets and ceiling rain shower.

Schools: Grady, Coleman, Plant

(RLNE4092478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S Treasure Dr have any available units?
209 S Treasure Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 S Treasure Dr have?
Some of 209 S Treasure Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S Treasure Dr currently offering any rent specials?
209 S Treasure Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S Treasure Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 S Treasure Dr is pet friendly.
Does 209 S Treasure Dr offer parking?
No, 209 S Treasure Dr does not offer parking.
Does 209 S Treasure Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S Treasure Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S Treasure Dr have a pool?
Yes, 209 S Treasure Dr has a pool.
Does 209 S Treasure Dr have accessible units?
No, 209 S Treasure Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S Treasure Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 S Treasure Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
