20332 Chestnut Grove Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

pls txt msg to my cell A house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms total 3030 sq feet is rarely seen in renting market. This beautifully designed house has 2 garage with plenty of driveway space. Through the front door, you will find a large formal living/dining space leading to a large open kitchen overlooking the living room. There is a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. There are four bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs, a full bathroom in the middle. The master suite, also located upstairs, is connected to the bathroom and the main wardrobe. The laundry room is also upstairs. Community offers nice amenities including clubhouse, swimming pool, playground Dont miss this chance. Schedule a viewing immediately! If you decide to apply. Please note the following: (1) We will check your credit report and your current income to make sure the sufficiency of paying rent. (2) We will examine the past relocations and verify your previous landlord references. (3) We will conduct a criminal background review. If you have a credit score below 650 and have ever been evicted or have bad rental history please dont apply .