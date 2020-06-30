All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

20332 Chestnut Grove Drive

20332 Chestnut Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20332 Chestnut Grove Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pls txt msg to my cell A house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms total 3030 sq feet is rarely seen in renting market. This beautifully designed house has 2 garage with plenty of driveway space. Through the front door, you will find a large formal living/dining space leading to a large open kitchen overlooking the living room. There is a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. There are four bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs, a full bathroom in the middle. The master suite, also located upstairs, is connected to the bathroom and the main wardrobe. The laundry room is also upstairs. Community offers nice amenities including clubhouse, swimming pool, playground Dont miss this chance. Schedule a viewing immediately! If you decide to apply. Please note the following: (1) We will check your credit report and your current income to make sure the sufficiency of paying rent. (2) We will examine the past relocations and verify your previous landlord references. (3) We will conduct a criminal background review. If you have a credit score below 650 and have ever been evicted or have bad rental history please dont apply .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive have any available units?
20332 Chestnut Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive have?
Some of 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20332 Chestnut Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20332 Chestnut Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

