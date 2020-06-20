20225 Still Wind Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home overlooking a spacious backyard and conservation view in Easton Park. The large entry foyer leads you into the great room with adjacent dining space. Upgraded kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Upstairs is a bonus loft area with balcony overlooking pond and scenic wooded conservation area. Spacious master suite with his and her walk-in closets, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Located in Easton Park with easy access to I-75, Wiregrass Mall, outlet mall, VA, Moffitt, and USF. Easton Park has a community pool, covered playground, and wide-open spaces/park areas. 1 small pet up to 25lbs, No Cats. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/XJWQ_Fcd9ngv