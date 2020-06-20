All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:27 AM

20225 Still Wind Dr

20225 Still Wind Drive · (813) 251-0001
Location

20225 Still Wind Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home overlooking a spacious backyard and conservation view in Easton Park. The large entry foyer leads you into the great room with adjacent dining space. Upgraded kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Upstairs is a bonus loft area with balcony overlooking pond and scenic wooded conservation area. Spacious master suite with his and her walk-in closets, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Located in Easton Park with easy access to I-75, Wiregrass Mall, outlet mall, VA, Moffitt, and USF. Easton Park has a community pool, covered playground, and wide-open spaces/park areas. 1 small pet up to 25lbs, No Cats. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/XJWQ_Fcd9ngv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20225 Still Wind Dr have any available units?
20225 Still Wind Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20225 Still Wind Dr have?
Some of 20225 Still Wind Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20225 Still Wind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20225 Still Wind Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20225 Still Wind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20225 Still Wind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20225 Still Wind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20225 Still Wind Dr does offer parking.
Does 20225 Still Wind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20225 Still Wind Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20225 Still Wind Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20225 Still Wind Dr has a pool.
Does 20225 Still Wind Dr have accessible units?
No, 20225 Still Wind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20225 Still Wind Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20225 Still Wind Dr has units with dishwashers.
