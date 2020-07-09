All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2017 Davis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2017 Davis St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2017 Davis St

2017 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2017 Davis Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Palmetto Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 Bed, 2 Bath For Rent - 5 Minutes From Downtown Tampa! - Welcome home to this charming craftsman bungalow! The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. Hurricane impact windows have been added for energy efficiency and convenience. Schedule your private showing soon! This home is located in the very desired Palmetto Beach community. Moving in to the Palmetto Beach community means moving in to a well-established, tight-knit community. Look down the street to find a beautiful view of water-front walkways. Watch the sunrise or take your dog out for a walk on the water, just a couple blocks from home!

(RLNE4892408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Davis St have any available units?
2017 Davis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Davis St have?
Some of 2017 Davis St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Davis St currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Davis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Davis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Davis St is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Davis St offer parking?
No, 2017 Davis St does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Davis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Davis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Davis St have a pool?
No, 2017 Davis St does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Davis St have accessible units?
No, 2017 Davis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Davis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Davis St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College