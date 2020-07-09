2017 Davis St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 Bed, 2 Bath For Rent - 5 Minutes From Downtown Tampa! - Welcome home to this charming craftsman bungalow! The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. Hurricane impact windows have been added for energy efficiency and convenience. Schedule your private showing soon! This home is located in the very desired Palmetto Beach community. Moving in to the Palmetto Beach community means moving in to a well-established, tight-knit community. Look down the street to find a beautiful view of water-front walkways. Watch the sunrise or take your dog out for a walk on the water, just a couple blocks from home!



(RLNE4892408)