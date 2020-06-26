All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2014 E CRENSHAW STREET
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

2014 E CRENSHAW STREET

2014 East Crenshaw Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2014 East Crenshaw Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready! This beautiful home in Old Seminole Heights /Seminole Crest Subdivision. This Home has been updated and maintained beautifully! This is a must see. Please call me today for your tour of this home! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET have any available units?
2014 E CRENSHAW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET have?
Some of 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2014 E CRENSHAW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET offer parking?
No, 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET have a pool?
No, 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET have accessible units?
No, 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 E CRENSHAW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College