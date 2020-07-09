All apartments in Tampa
Location

2012 East 17th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICED RIGHT! 2 Bed 1 Bath home in the heart of Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home priced right. Budget friendly. Close to public transportation, shopping and highways. Available for viewing after 01/13/20

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn at Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972

(RLNE4186051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 17th Avenue have any available units?
2012 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2012 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2012 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2012 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2012 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2012 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2012 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2012 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2012 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

