2012 17th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRICED RIGHT! 2 Bed 1 Bath home in the heart of Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home priced right. Budget friendly. Close to public transportation, shopping and highways. Available for viewing after 01/13/20



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application



fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn at Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972



(RLNE4186051)