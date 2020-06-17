2011 OCEANVIEW PLACE

Amenities

Available now! Welcome to Palmetto Beach! Brand new paint, fans, blinds, light fixtures and brand new flooring! Newer roof, newer double pane windows for energy savings, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a nice front and back fenced-in lot and a large block built shed in the back yard! PETS are OK! Convenient location: to major highways, minutes to Downtown Tampa (all the amenities of Downtown without the Downtown high rent!), to Selmon Expressway, I4, I275, schools, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment, shopping Centers/Malls and to the International Airport. Do not let this one get away! Schedule your showing today do not let it get away.