Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20106 Bending Creek Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

20106 Bending Creek Place

20106 Bending Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

20106 Bending Creek Place, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a loft/bonus room is ready for you. Home features large eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, 42 inch Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances. A Formal Dining Room for Entertaining. Very Open Floor Plan with Large Family Room. Master Suite is on the first floor with Tray Ceilings and a view of the lake. The Loft is on the Second Floor which can be used as a bonus room/office. Second Floor also has a Bedroom and Full Bath. Two Air Conditioners, one per floor. Home is situated on a conservation lakefront lot with beautiful views from the oversized screened lanai. Back Yard is Beautiful with a View of the Lake and a Wood Raised Garden Bed to grow your Herbs/Vegetables. New Carpet and Interior Paint. HOA includes: Cable, Internet, Irrigation Maintenance, Landscaping, Mowing, & Exterior Paint. Clubhouse has a Lifestyle Director, Resort Style Pool, Lap Pool, Playground, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, & Party Room.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner AGENT: Winston

Pets allowed. All animals must go through Pet Screening process see rental criteria for detail.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Included with all leases is the Resident Benefits package.
Tenants will pay an admin fee of $300 at the start of their lease which helps cover the cost of the lease drafting fee, move in orientation and lock changing service.

Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to www.socialserve.com for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20106 Bending Creek Place have any available units?
20106 Bending Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20106 Bending Creek Place have?
Some of 20106 Bending Creek Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20106 Bending Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
20106 Bending Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20106 Bending Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20106 Bending Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 20106 Bending Creek Place offer parking?
No, 20106 Bending Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 20106 Bending Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20106 Bending Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20106 Bending Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 20106 Bending Creek Place has a pool.
Does 20106 Bending Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 20106 Bending Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20106 Bending Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20106 Bending Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
