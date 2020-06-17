20106 Bending Creek Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a loft/bonus room is ready for you. Home features large eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, 42 inch Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances. A Formal Dining Room for Entertaining. Very Open Floor Plan with Large Family Room. Master Suite is on the first floor with Tray Ceilings and a view of the lake. The Loft is on the Second Floor which can be used as a bonus room/office. Second Floor also has a Bedroom and Full Bath. Two Air Conditioners, one per floor. Home is situated on a conservation lakefront lot with beautiful views from the oversized screened lanai. Back Yard is Beautiful with a View of the Lake and a Wood Raised Garden Bed to grow your Herbs/Vegetables. New Carpet and Interior Paint. HOA includes: Cable, Internet, Irrigation Maintenance, Landscaping, Mowing, & Exterior Paint. Clubhouse has a Lifestyle Director, Resort Style Pool, Lap Pool, Playground, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, & Party Room.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner AGENT: Winston



Pets allowed. All animals must go through Pet Screening process see rental criteria for detail.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Included with all leases is the Resident Benefits package.

Tenants will pay an admin fee of $300 at the start of their lease which helps cover the cost of the lease drafting fee, move in orientation and lock changing service.



Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to www.socialserve.com for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.