201 COMO STREET

Gorgeous two bedroom, second level apartment. Restored 1940's charm and character-Turn-Key! Quiet, professional environment/building, non-smoking, secure 4 unit building (front foyer remains locked at all times, exterior nighttime security lighting). It's the laid-back, quiet, no obnoxious partying, and peaceful lifestyle you will appreciate. Newer "fully loaded" kitchen with raised panel wood cabinetry, built-in wine rack, granite-like counter tops, and all appliances, including dishwasher. A most appealing bathroom (beautiful well-chosen ceramic tile). Gleaming hardwood oak flooring, large walk-in closet, private full size washer/dryer. The building and individual apartments are insulated, which means, less noise and lower electric bills. Exterior storage shed in privacy fenced backyard. On-site parking and off-street parking available. The water, trash, and lawn service is included. Approximate square footage is 825 ("plus or minus"). Located in a peaceful residential area (no noisy Davis Blvd traffic and/or riffraff to contend with). Two blocks from restaurant/shopping district. Less than a half mile from Downtown and Bayshore Boulevard. Quarter-mile from TGH. Nice 'respectful' tenants in building. No Dogs permitted in building or yard. $1,375 per month, plus security deposit. Availability Date: Mid/Late December 2018 (let me know your preferred move-in date). Application and Good Credit is required! This apartment is not suitable for roommate situations. Appointment only. Email or call me to discuss.