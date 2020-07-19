All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 201 COMO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
201 COMO STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 COMO STREET

201 Como Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

201 Como Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous two bedroom, second level apartment. Restored 1940's charm and character-Turn-Key! Quiet, professional environment/building, non-smoking, secure 4 unit building (front foyer remains locked at all times, exterior nighttime security lighting). It's the laid-back, quiet, no obnoxious partying, and peaceful lifestyle you will appreciate. Newer "fully loaded" kitchen with raised panel wood cabinetry, built-in wine rack, granite-like counter tops, and all appliances, including dishwasher. A most appealing bathroom (beautiful well-chosen ceramic tile). Gleaming hardwood oak flooring, large walk-in closet, private full size washer/dryer. The building and individual apartments are insulated, which means, less noise and lower electric bills. Exterior storage shed in privacy fenced backyard. On-site parking and off-street parking available. The water, trash, and lawn service is included. Approximate square footage is 825 ("plus or minus"). Located in a peaceful residential area (no noisy Davis Blvd traffic and/or riffraff to contend with). Two blocks from restaurant/shopping district. Less than a half mile from Downtown and Bayshore Boulevard. Quarter-mile from TGH. Nice 'respectful' tenants in building. No Dogs permitted in building or yard. $1,375 per month, plus security deposit. Availability Date: Mid/Late December 2018 (let me know your preferred move-in date). Application and Good Credit is required! This apartment is not suitable for roommate situations. Appointment only. Email or call me to discuss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 COMO STREET have any available units?
201 COMO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 COMO STREET have?
Some of 201 COMO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 COMO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
201 COMO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 COMO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 201 COMO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 201 COMO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 201 COMO STREET offers parking.
Does 201 COMO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 COMO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 COMO STREET have a pool?
No, 201 COMO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 201 COMO STREET have accessible units?
No, 201 COMO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 201 COMO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 COMO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College