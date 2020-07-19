2007 West De Leon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful ! 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Two Story VERY Spacious Townehome with Updated Kitchen All Appliances Including Granite Counter Tops, Convection Microwave for The Cooks in All of Us, Full Size Stack-able Washer and Dryer Inside Laundry, Spacious Screened Lanai, One Private Covered Parking Space Reserved, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Staircase and More........End Unit ! This GEM Won't Last Long Hurry Call Jay Bryson, Licensed Real Estate Agent Unique Property Services Inc , Licensed Real Estate Brokerage for your Private Showing TODAY ! (813) 695-2152. NO PETS PLEASE ! ~One Year Lease Required with Credit Check and Background Check $75.00 Fee~, $1695.00 Per Month Rent $1695.00 Deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.