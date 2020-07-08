All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

2002 W DEKLE AVENUE

2002 West Dekle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
This light and bright freshly painted two bedrooms 2 .5 bath townhome is move-in ready. Offering an open floor plan on the main floor, which includes living room & dining area with a handy powder room for guests and a large washer dryer double stack closet just off of the kitchen. The kitchen provides a glass sliding door to the outside. French doors along the front of the home lead to a private patio area perfect for a morning cup of coffee or dining al fresco. The 2nd story includes two bedrooms with master en-suite. The Master bedroom is more significant than average and provides lots of large windows for natural lighting. Also, enjoy the benefits of having your own designated “D” space parking in the garage. The complex is beautifully maintained, has a private courtyard entry with FOB and key access. Fantastic location, within a short stroll to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore Blvd. Short drive to downtown Tampa, Channelside, Ybor City, Tampa General Hospital, South Howard Avenue entertainment, and University of Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE have any available units?
2002 W DEKLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2002 W DEKLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 W DEKLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

