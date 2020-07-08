2002 W DEKLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This light and bright freshly painted two bedrooms 2 .5 bath townhome is move-in ready. Offering an open floor plan on the main floor, which includes living room & dining area with a handy powder room for guests and a large washer dryer double stack closet just off of the kitchen. The kitchen provides a glass sliding door to the outside. French doors along the front of the home lead to a private patio area perfect for a morning cup of coffee or dining al fresco. The 2nd story includes two bedrooms with master en-suite. The Master bedroom is more significant than average and provides lots of large windows for natural lighting. Also, enjoy the benefits of having your own designated “D” space parking in the garage. The complex is beautifully maintained, has a private courtyard entry with FOB and key access. Fantastic location, within a short stroll to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore Blvd. Short drive to downtown Tampa, Channelside, Ybor City, Tampa General Hospital, South Howard Avenue entertainment, and University of Tampa.