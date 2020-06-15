All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2002 E Eskimo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2002 E Eskimo Ave
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

2002 E Eskimo Ave

2002 East Eskimo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2002 East Eskimo Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! - Spacious 3 bed & 1 bath home for rent centrally located in Tampa near I-275 and Busch Gardens. This house features a large corner lot with a fenced-in backyard, screened patio, and storage shed in the back. There is ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout the interior and and the bathroom has been nicely updated. Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

(RLNE5423038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave have any available units?
2002 E Eskimo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2002 E Eskimo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2002 E Eskimo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 E Eskimo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 E Eskimo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave offer parking?
No, 2002 E Eskimo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 E Eskimo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave have a pool?
No, 2002 E Eskimo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2002 E Eskimo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 E Eskimo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 E Eskimo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 E Eskimo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College