2002 E Eskimo Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! - Spacious 3 bed & 1 bath home for rent centrally located in Tampa near I-275 and Busch Gardens. This house features a large corner lot with a fenced-in backyard, screened patio, and storage shed in the back. There is ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout the interior and and the bathroom has been nicely updated. Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE5423038)