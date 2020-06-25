All apartments in Tampa
20014 Satin Leaf Avenue

20014 Satin Leaf Avenue
Location

20014 Satin Leaf Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage single family home in gated Live Oak Preserve! Foyer introduces formal living and dining areas with connecting hallway bath leading to the garage. Expansive kitchen features 42" cabinetry, plenty of granite work surfaces, stainless appliances, plus pantry and eat-in area overlooking the family room with sliders to the covered patio and oversized yard. Entire first floor is tiled and offers plenty of natural light. All four bedrooms are on the second floor with master suite enjoying dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and 6x10 walk-in closet. The laundry is located down the hall with three guest rooms sharing a full bath. Live Oak PreserveGÇÖs 1300 acres are conveniently located in New Tampa including 362 acres of wetland preserves. The clubhouse is spectacular and includes a resort-style pool plus slide / splash zone, workout center, playground and multiple tennis plus sports courts. Enjoy trails, walking paths and plenty of picnic areas while living the Florida dream also close to schools, I-75, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, restaurants, the Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Premium Outlets. Ideal living can be affordable and an easy Tampa commute too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue have any available units?
20014 Satin Leaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue have?
Some of 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20014 Satin Leaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue has a pool.
Does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20014 Satin Leaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
