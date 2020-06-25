20014 Satin Leaf Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage single family home in gated Live Oak Preserve! Foyer introduces formal living and dining areas with connecting hallway bath leading to the garage. Expansive kitchen features 42" cabinetry, plenty of granite work surfaces, stainless appliances, plus pantry and eat-in area overlooking the family room with sliders to the covered patio and oversized yard. Entire first floor is tiled and offers plenty of natural light. All four bedrooms are on the second floor with master suite enjoying dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and 6x10 walk-in closet. The laundry is located down the hall with three guest rooms sharing a full bath. Live Oak PreserveGÇÖs 1300 acres are conveniently located in New Tampa including 362 acres of wetland preserves. The clubhouse is spectacular and includes a resort-style pool plus slide / splash zone, workout center, playground and multiple tennis plus sports courts. Enjoy trails, walking paths and plenty of picnic areas while living the Florida dream also close to schools, I-75, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, restaurants, the Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Premium Outlets. Ideal living can be affordable and an easy Tampa commute too!



