20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance and a charming, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a two-car garage for your convenience. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of natural lighting and an open layout. The bedrooms are spacious and complete with large closets, the bathrooms are all updated, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, recessed lighting, and updated appliances, along with a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!