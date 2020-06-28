All apartments in Tampa
20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE
20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE

20011 Heritage Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20011 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance and a charming, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a two-car garage for your convenience. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of natural lighting and an open layout. The bedrooms are spacious and complete with large closets, the bathrooms are all updated, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, recessed lighting, and updated appliances, along with a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20011 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
