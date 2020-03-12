All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

2000 W DEKLE AVENUE

2000 West Dekle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Old Hyde Park Charm & Location Unfold In This Incredible Property – Stately 1923 Brick / Block Building, Well Landscaped, Lots of Parking, This 1st floor unit has a fully renovated Kitchen- new cabinets, white stone counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, Refinished Oak Flooring, New HVAC & More! Original Fireplace With Artisan Masonry Work, Trim & Millwork Give Authentic Character Throughout. Walk To The Shops At Old Hyde Park Village, Go For A Run On Bayshore, Enjoy Living In The Heart Of The City… Live the South Tampa Lifestyle In A Private, Well Maintained Building Of Only 4 Units. Make Your Appt Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE have any available units?
2000 W DEKLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W DEKLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 W DEKLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
