2000 W DEKLE AVENUE

Amenities
Old Hyde Park Charm & Location Unfold In This Incredible Property – Stately 1923 Brick / Block Building, Well Landscaped, Lots of Parking, This 1st floor unit has a fully renovated Kitchen- new cabinets, white stone counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, Refinished Oak Flooring, New HVAC & More! Original Fireplace With Artisan Masonry Work, Trim & Millwork Give Authentic Character Throughout. Walk To The Shops At Old Hyde Park Village, Go For A Run On Bayshore, Enjoy Living In The Heart Of The City… Live the South Tampa Lifestyle In A Private, Well Maintained Building Of Only 4 Units. Make Your Appt Today!