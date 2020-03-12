2000 W DEKLE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Old Hyde Park Charm & Location Unfold In This Incredible Property – Stately 1923 Brick / Block Building, Well Landscaped, Lots of Parking, This 1st floor unit has a fully renovated Kitchen- new cabinets, white stone counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, Refinished Oak Flooring, New HVAC & More! Original Fireplace With Artisan Masonry Work, Trim & Millwork Give Authentic Character Throughout. Walk To The Shops At Old Hyde Park Village, Go For A Run On Bayshore, Enjoy Living In The Heart Of The City… Live the South Tampa Lifestyle In A Private, Well Maintained Building Of Only 4 Units. Make Your Appt Today!