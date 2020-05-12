19501 Sea Myrtle Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This amazing home is a great investment. With the 5th bed being converted into a larger bathroom for the spacious master suite, this home is a charming place. Kitchen features tons of upgrades including, slate appliances, granite countertops, and a double oven. Flex room in the home can be used for an office or formal living room. Three of the four bedrooms are located on the first floor while the upstairs features a large den/game area and a the fourth and bonus bedroom. This home is a must-see. Call to schedule your showing today.



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.