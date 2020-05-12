All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19501 Sea Myrtle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19501 Sea Myrtle Way
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

19501 Sea Myrtle Way

19501 Sea Myrtle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19501 Sea Myrtle Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing home is a great investment. With the 5th bed being converted into a larger bathroom for the spacious master suite, this home is a charming place. Kitchen features tons of upgrades including, slate appliances, granite countertops, and a double oven. Flex room in the home can be used for an office or formal living room. Three of the four bedrooms are located on the first floor while the upstairs features a large den/game area and a the fourth and bonus bedroom. This home is a must-see. Call to schedule your showing today.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way have any available units?
19501 Sea Myrtle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way have?
Some of 19501 Sea Myrtle Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19501 Sea Myrtle Way currently offering any rent specials?
19501 Sea Myrtle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19501 Sea Myrtle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19501 Sea Myrtle Way is pet friendly.
Does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way offer parking?
No, 19501 Sea Myrtle Way does not offer parking.
Does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19501 Sea Myrtle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way have a pool?
No, 19501 Sea Myrtle Way does not have a pool.
Does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way have accessible units?
No, 19501 Sea Myrtle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19501 Sea Myrtle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19501 Sea Myrtle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College