Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE

19456 Paddock View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19456 Paddock View Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,265 sqft located in the gated section of Heron Preserve at K-Bar Ranch. Backyard views of pond. Open island kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Kitchen looks out over family room , great for entertaining! Spacious formal dining room.Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, vanity with granite, garden tub & large shower. Large game room or media room.This community features sidewalks, numerous ponds & wetlands, a community pool with cabana for entertaining, playgrounds, basketball court. Bassett Creek/K-Bar Ranch is close to restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, Wesley Chapel Outlet Mall, movie theater, I-75/275

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

