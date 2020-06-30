19456 PADDOCK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,265 sqft located in the gated section of Heron Preserve at K-Bar Ranch. Backyard views of pond. Open island kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Kitchen looks out over family room , great for entertaining! Spacious formal dining room.Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, vanity with granite, garden tub & large shower. Large game room or media room.This community features sidewalks, numerous ponds & wetlands, a community pool with cabana for entertaining, playgrounds, basketball court. Bassett Creek/K-Bar Ranch is close to restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, Wesley Chapel Outlet Mall, movie theater, I-75/275