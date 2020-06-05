All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

19239 Stone Hedge Dr

19239 Stone Hedge Drive · (813) 401-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access. Main level has Large upgraded Kitchen with stainless steal appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Bonus Room, Screened in Lanai off kitchen nook, bathroom, new Large Tile flooring and Brand New Brazilian Cherry Flooring throughout Washer/dryer and High Speed as well as wireless Internet, phone and cable included in rent. Upper level has 3 large bedrooms with spacious walk in closet, Cherry Wood Cieling Fans in every room of the house, 3 bathrooms as well as hardwood flooring up the stairs and through the hallway.

- Gourmet Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer/Dryer Included - Maple Cabinet - High-Speed Internet (wireless all included)
-2 Car Garage-Brazilian Cherry Hard Wood Flooring-Brand New Tile-A rated schools walking distance
Safe and conveniently located by Super Walmart, Super Target, 3 publix and Wiregrass Mall is just 5 minutes away!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr have any available units?
19239 Stone Hedge Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr have?
Some of 19239 Stone Hedge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19239 Stone Hedge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19239 Stone Hedge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19239 Stone Hedge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19239 Stone Hedge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19239 Stone Hedge Dr does offer parking.
Does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19239 Stone Hedge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19239 Stone Hedge Dr has a pool.
Does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr have accessible units?
No, 19239 Stone Hedge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19239 Stone Hedge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19239 Stone Hedge Dr has units with dishwashers.
