19239 Stone Hedge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage internet access cats allowed

Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access. Main level has Large upgraded Kitchen with stainless steal appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Bonus Room, Screened in Lanai off kitchen nook, bathroom, new Large Tile flooring and Brand New Brazilian Cherry Flooring throughout Washer/dryer and High Speed as well as wireless Internet, phone and cable included in rent. Upper level has 3 large bedrooms with spacious walk in closet, Cherry Wood Cieling Fans in every room of the house, 3 bathrooms as well as hardwood flooring up the stairs and through the hallway.



- Gourmet Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances

- Washer/Dryer Included - Maple Cabinet - High-Speed Internet (wireless all included)

-2 Car Garage-Brazilian Cherry Hard Wood Flooring-Brand New Tile-A rated schools walking distance

Safe and conveniently located by Super Walmart, Super Target, 3 publix and Wiregrass Mall is just 5 minutes away!!