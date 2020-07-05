All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

19164 DOVE CREEK

19164 Dove Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19164 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SPACIOUS HOME IN NEW TAMPA! Located in the West Meadows neighborhood, this beautifully landscaped, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home
features an open floor plan, with an abundance of windows that allow in natural light. The split bedroom has the large master suite on one side,
with en suite bath, including a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate garden tub and shower. The other 3 guest bedrooms and baths are located
on the other side of the home. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and eating space off the kitchen. There is even a den/bonus room
that is ready to be used as an office space. Step outside to the enclosed patio that overlooks the oversized backyard, perfect for entertaining
and outside BBQ's! Convenient to all major highways, shopping, entertainment, and everything Tampa has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19164 DOVE CREEK have any available units?
19164 DOVE CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19164 DOVE CREEK have?
Some of 19164 DOVE CREEK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19164 DOVE CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
19164 DOVE CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19164 DOVE CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 19164 DOVE CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19164 DOVE CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 19164 DOVE CREEK offers parking.
Does 19164 DOVE CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19164 DOVE CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19164 DOVE CREEK have a pool?
No, 19164 DOVE CREEK does not have a pool.
Does 19164 DOVE CREEK have accessible units?
No, 19164 DOVE CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 19164 DOVE CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19164 DOVE CREEK has units with dishwashers.

