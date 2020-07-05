19164 DOVE CREEK

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

SPACIOUS HOME IN NEW TAMPA! Located in the West Meadows neighborhood, this beautifully landscaped, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home

features an open floor plan, with an abundance of windows that allow in natural light. The split bedroom has the large master suite on one side,

with en suite bath, including a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate garden tub and shower. The other 3 guest bedrooms and baths are located

on the other side of the home. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and eating space off the kitchen. There is even a den/bonus room

that is ready to be used as an office space. Step outside to the enclosed patio that overlooks the oversized backyard, perfect for entertaining

and outside BBQ's! Convenient to all major highways, shopping, entertainment, and everything Tampa has to offer.