Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19133 WHITE WING PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19133 WHITE WING PLACE

19133 White Wing Place · No Longer Available
Location

19133 White Wing Place, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Looking for a gorgeous, relaxing water view? Gated community? Friendly neighbors? Convenience? Value? A quiet community nestled among the bustle of New Tampa? Look no further! This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa is awaiting your arrival, clean and ready for you to move in! The large living is perfect for quiet evenings at home or entertaining family and friends. The large kitchen will encourage your culinary talents, whether cooking an evening meal or preparing for a large dinner party. The master bedroom is fit for a king; king size bed, that is. Hone your barbeque skills cooking out on the HUGE screened lanai with spectacular water view. Evenings can't get any better than relaxing on the lanai with water view that's as breathtaking as it is mesmerizing. Need lots of storage? You will find it in the garage, with lots of cabinet space and plenty of space left for two cars. Your new home awaits! Just $1450/month. Don't miss out! BMove in before Christmas. This is an opportunity that will vanish quickly. Call now for your personal viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE have any available units?
19133 WHITE WING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE have?
Some of 19133 WHITE WING PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19133 WHITE WING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19133 WHITE WING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19133 WHITE WING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 19133 WHITE WING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19133 WHITE WING PLACE does offer parking.
Does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19133 WHITE WING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE have a pool?
No, 19133 WHITE WING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19133 WHITE WING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19133 WHITE WING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19133 WHITE WING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
