19133 WHITE WING PLACE

Looking for a gorgeous, relaxing water view? Gated community? Friendly neighbors? Convenience? Value? A quiet community nestled among the bustle of New Tampa? Look no further! This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa is awaiting your arrival, clean and ready for you to move in! The large living is perfect for quiet evenings at home or entertaining family and friends. The large kitchen will encourage your culinary talents, whether cooking an evening meal or preparing for a large dinner party. The master bedroom is fit for a king; king size bed, that is. Hone your barbeque skills cooking out on the HUGE screened lanai with spectacular water view. Evenings can't get any better than relaxing on the lanai with water view that's as breathtaking as it is mesmerizing. Need lots of storage? You will find it in the garage, with lots of cabinet space and plenty of space left for two cars. Your new home awaits! Just $1450/month. Don't miss out! BMove in before Christmas. This is an opportunity that will vanish quickly. Call now for your personal viewing.