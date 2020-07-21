19125 Dove Creek Drive

Amenities

4BR/3BA/3Car-Garage Lovely Family Home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



4 Beds 3 Baths 3 Car Garage. Exceptional corner lot home with lush tropical landscaping features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three car garage, fenced yard and 2,288 square feet of spacious living. The large kitchen offers maplecabinets, granite countertops, a closet pantry, ceramic tile flooring, ample counter space and a separate breakfast area with sliders to the lanai. The bright and open floor plan combines the formal dining area, family room, kitchen and breakfast area. The master bedroom has volume ceilings, private access to the lanai and a master bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and expansive walk-in closet. Relax outdoors on the large covered lanai overlooking a fully fenced backyard that offers supreme privacy. West Meadows is a master planned community with a swimming pool, tennis courts, recreation building, fitness center and walking paths. Conveniently located for easy access to Flatwoods Park, top rated schools, restaurants, shopping, I-75 and I-275.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532302?accessKey=5d5a



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



