Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

19125 Dove Creek Drive

19125 Dove Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19125 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
4BR/3BA/3Car-Garage Lovely Family Home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

4 Beds 3 Baths 3 Car Garage. Exceptional corner lot home with lush tropical landscaping features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three car garage, fenced yard and 2,288 square feet of spacious living. The large kitchen offers maplecabinets, granite countertops, a closet pantry, ceramic tile flooring, ample counter space and a separate breakfast area with sliders to the lanai. The bright and open floor plan combines the formal dining area, family room, kitchen and breakfast area. The master bedroom has volume ceilings, private access to the lanai and a master bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and expansive walk-in closet. Relax outdoors on the large covered lanai overlooking a fully fenced backyard that offers supreme privacy. West Meadows is a master planned community with a swimming pool, tennis courts, recreation building, fitness center and walking paths. Conveniently located for easy access to Flatwoods Park, top rated schools, restaurants, shopping, I-75 and I-275.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532302?accessKey=5d5a

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5030832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19125 Dove Creek Drive have any available units?
19125 Dove Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19125 Dove Creek Drive have?
Some of 19125 Dove Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19125 Dove Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19125 Dove Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19125 Dove Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19125 Dove Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19125 Dove Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19125 Dove Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 19125 Dove Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19125 Dove Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19125 Dove Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19125 Dove Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 19125 Dove Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 19125 Dove Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19125 Dove Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19125 Dove Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
