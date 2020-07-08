All apartments in Tampa
19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE
19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE

19116 Doves Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19116 Doves Landing Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOK no further! Your new home is here! Immaculate. Pristine. Just waiting for you. This gorgeous villa in the enchanting gated community of Doves Landing in New Tampa beckons... YOU. Clean and ready to move in. The expansive Great Room is a splendor of streaming sunshine by day, with large windows opening to luxuriant landscaping. The large spacious kitchen is open to the entire living area for your entertaining delight. Whether cooking for two or ten… preparing a gourmet meal or heating a frozen pizza... preparing a meal will be a pleasurable experience in the brightly lit kitchen with under cabinet lights and abundant sunshine by day. You will enjoy your culinary delight in the intimate setting of the cozy breakfast nook. Larger dinner party? No problem. The formal dining area of the Great Room is perfect for accommodating all of your guests. The separate den/office/study with designer ceiling fan provides a relaxing environ for after-hours work or just surfing the net. Retire in the cool of the evening to the expansive screened lanai. As sleep beckons, the ample sized Master Bedroom will ensure peaceful, restful nights. And you will be spoiled by the epicurean Master Bath, with oversized shower and a walk-in closet fit for a queen. The second bedroom with private bath is perfect for family or guests. Go ahead... indulge yourself. Move-in today. Surprisingly priced at only $1575 per month. Convenient to shopping fit for whatever you desire; USF; medical facilities; downtown Tampa; and I75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE have?
Some of 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
