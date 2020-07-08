19116 DOVES LANDING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LOOK no further! Your new home is here! Immaculate. Pristine. Just waiting for you. This gorgeous villa in the enchanting gated community of Doves Landing in New Tampa beckons... YOU. Clean and ready to move in. The expansive Great Room is a splendor of streaming sunshine by day, with large windows opening to luxuriant landscaping. The large spacious kitchen is open to the entire living area for your entertaining delight. Whether cooking for two or ten… preparing a gourmet meal or heating a frozen pizza... preparing a meal will be a pleasurable experience in the brightly lit kitchen with under cabinet lights and abundant sunshine by day. You will enjoy your culinary delight in the intimate setting of the cozy breakfast nook. Larger dinner party? No problem. The formal dining area of the Great Room is perfect for accommodating all of your guests. The separate den/office/study with designer ceiling fan provides a relaxing environ for after-hours work or just surfing the net. Retire in the cool of the evening to the expansive screened lanai. As sleep beckons, the ample sized Master Bedroom will ensure peaceful, restful nights. And you will be spoiled by the epicurean Master Bath, with oversized shower and a walk-in closet fit for a queen. The second bedroom with private bath is perfect for family or guests. Go ahead... indulge yourself. Move-in today. Surprisingly priced at only $1575 per month. Convenient to shopping fit for whatever you desire; USF; medical facilities; downtown Tampa; and I75.