1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE
1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE

1905 West Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
1905 West Bristol Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
LOCATION! Charming Hyde Park Bungalow right in the heart of Hyde Park. Available for a seasonal period of at minimum 181 days and ability to go moth to month thereafter. Original character and large back yard. Ability to use a portion of the shed for storage too. Newer washer dryer. Enjoy various lifestyle Hyde Park area has to offer from the village to Bayshore Blvd, S Howard Ave and nearby Davis Islands and Downtown Tampa. Close to TPA. Enjoy this Historic District all that it has to offer! Make your appointment to see today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE have any available units?
1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE have?
Some of 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

