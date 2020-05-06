1905 W BRISTOL AVENUE

Amenities
LOCATION! Charming Hyde Park Bungalow right in the heart of Hyde Park. Available for a seasonal period of at minimum 181 days and ability to go moth to month thereafter. Original character and large back yard. Ability to use a portion of the shed for storage too. Newer washer dryer. Enjoy various lifestyle Hyde Park area has to offer from the village to Bayshore Blvd, S Howard Ave and nearby Davis Islands and Downtown Tampa. Close to TPA. Enjoy this Historic District all that it has to offer! Make your appointment to see today!