1901 E Hamilton Ave

Large 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, single-family home in Old Seminole Heights available for rent now! It features an updated kitchen, 10 ft ceilings, lots of windows, laminate and ceramic tile floors. The gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave oven/range and refrigerator. Two generously sized bedrooms, two full baths, and a laundry room complete the first floor. Each bath has been upgraded to include ceramic tile floors and granite counters. The master suite, with wood laminate floors, encompasses the entire 2nd floor and is highlighted with French doors leading to a Juliet style balcony. The oversized closet will accommodate all your storage needs! The master bath has his and hers sink sitting within granite counters, garden tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and a water closet. Lush landscaping is throughout the 163-foot deep lot and includes huge grand oaks as well as private NATURAL SPRING!! The large wooden deck is a great place to enjoy the tranquil surroundings or BBQ with family and friends. A Porte-Cochere provides parking for two cars and is accented by a wall of bamboo trees. Easily Access the interstate with Downtown Tampa is only 10 minutes away! Walking distance to local Seminole Heights restaurants, breweries, bars, 22nd St. Park Disc Golf Course, and Hillsborough River. Additional 1/4 acre City of Tampa easement for personal use as well.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



