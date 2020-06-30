All apartments in Tampa
1901 E Hamilton Ave

1901 East Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1901 East Hamilton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Large 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, single-family home in Old Seminole Heights available for rent now! It features an updated kitchen, 10 ft ceilings, lots of windows, laminate and ceramic tile floors. The gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave oven/range and refrigerator. Two generously sized bedrooms, two full baths, and a laundry room complete the first floor. Each bath has been upgraded to include ceramic tile floors and granite counters. The master suite, with wood laminate floors, encompasses the entire 2nd floor and is highlighted with French doors leading to a Juliet style balcony. The oversized closet will accommodate all your storage needs! The master bath has his and hers sink sitting within granite counters, garden tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and a water closet. Lush landscaping is throughout the 163-foot deep lot and includes huge grand oaks as well as private NATURAL SPRING!! The large wooden deck is a great place to enjoy the tranquil surroundings or BBQ with family and friends. A Porte-Cochere provides parking for two cars and is accented by a wall of bamboo trees. Easily Access the interstate with Downtown Tampa is only 10 minutes away! Walking distance to local Seminole Heights restaurants, breweries, bars, 22nd St. Park Disc Golf Course, and Hillsborough River. Additional 1/4 acre City of Tampa easement for personal use as well.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
- Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5730422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E Hamilton Ave have any available units?
1901 E Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 E Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 1901 E Hamilton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 E Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 E Hamilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1901 E Hamilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1901 E Hamilton Ave offers parking.
Does 1901 E Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 E Hamilton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 1901 E Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1901 E Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1901 E Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 E Hamilton Ave has units with dishwashers.

