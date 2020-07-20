18906 Duquesne Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Back to market! IMMACULATE townhome in sought after Promenade Townhomes of West Meadows Community! Brand new interior paint! When you go through the vine-winding front and porch and open door , you will see the nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances connected with dinning room. The living room features large sliding glass door to your all screened lanai with green and private conservation view! This home is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the gorgeous views of the conservation . A half bath is also located on the 1st floor. On the 2nd floor, 2 nice-sized bedrooms share a large full bathroom which has 2 separate sinks for convenience! Built in laundry closet on the 2nd floor, washer and dryer included! Ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Attached 1 car garage in the front. HOA fee includes roof, exterior paint and landscaping. This community has 2 pools, including one just for The Promenade! Enjoy all the Amenities that West Meadows has to Offer - Club House, Tennis Courts, Lap Pool and Pool with Slide, Fitness Center, Playground, Park and Basketball Courts. Conveniently located near all that New Tampa has to offer - Restaurants, Shopping, Top Schools, Veterinarians, Medical Centers, Houses of Worship, and major roadways including I-75 and SR 56. CDD Fee is included in Taxes. Convenient to USF and downtown Tampa! Community has plenty guest parking spaces! AC is only a couple years new!



