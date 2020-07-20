All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 21 2019 at 2:53 AM

18906 Duquesne Dr

18906 Duquesne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18906 Duquesne Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Back to market! IMMACULATE townhome in sought after Promenade Townhomes of West Meadows Community! Brand new interior paint! When you go through the vine-winding front and porch and open door , you will see the nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances connected with dinning room. The living room features large sliding glass door to your all screened lanai with green and private conservation view! This home is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the gorgeous views of the conservation . A half bath is also located on the 1st floor. On the 2nd floor, 2 nice-sized bedrooms share a large full bathroom which has 2 separate sinks for convenience! Built in laundry closet on the 2nd floor, washer and dryer included! Ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Attached 1 car garage in the front. HOA fee includes roof, exterior paint and landscaping. This community has 2 pools, including one just for The Promenade! Enjoy all the Amenities that West Meadows has to Offer - Club House, Tennis Courts, Lap Pool and Pool with Slide, Fitness Center, Playground, Park and Basketball Courts. Conveniently located near all that New Tampa has to offer - Restaurants, Shopping, Top Schools, Veterinarians, Medical Centers, Houses of Worship, and major roadways including I-75 and SR 56. CDD Fee is included in Taxes. Convenient to USF and downtown Tampa! Community has plenty guest parking spaces! AC is only a couple years new!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX BAY TO BAY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18906 Duquesne Dr have any available units?
18906 Duquesne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18906 Duquesne Dr have?
Some of 18906 Duquesne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18906 Duquesne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18906 Duquesne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18906 Duquesne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18906 Duquesne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18906 Duquesne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18906 Duquesne Dr offers parking.
Does 18906 Duquesne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18906 Duquesne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18906 Duquesne Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18906 Duquesne Dr has a pool.
Does 18906 Duquesne Dr have accessible units?
No, 18906 Duquesne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18906 Duquesne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18906 Duquesne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
