Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

18589 Bridle Club Dr

18589 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18589 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
2BR / 2BA - Gorgeous and spacious 3rd-floor condo with 1-car garage in gated community! Stunning dark hardwood flooring, fabulous sunroom and cozy living room fireplace. Amenities galore: fitness center, resort style pool, heated spa, volleyball and tennis courts and business center. Very convenient location close to I75 and Bruce B. Downs and just minutes away from fine dining, great shopping and entertainment. Please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 for more details. *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18589 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18589 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18589 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18589 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18589 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18589 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18589 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18589 Bridle Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18589 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18589 Bridle Club Dr offers parking.
Does 18589 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18589 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18589 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18589 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18589 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18589 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18589 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18589 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.

