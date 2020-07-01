18589 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities

2BR / 2BA - Gorgeous and spacious 3rd-floor condo with 1-car garage in gated community! Stunning dark hardwood flooring, fabulous sunroom and cozy living room fireplace. Amenities galore: fitness center, resort style pool, heated spa, volleyball and tennis courts and business center. Very convenient location close to I75 and Bruce B. Downs and just minutes away from fine dining, great shopping and entertainment. Please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 for more details. *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***