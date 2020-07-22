Amenities

18455 Bridle Club Dr. Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom For Rent in New Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath first-floor condo for rent in New Tampa! This unit is located in the community of Equestrian Park. The kitchen features wood cabinets and updated stainless steel appliances. It also features a small area for an eat-in breakfast bar as well as a designated space for a dining room. The living room is large, great for entertaining. Just off the living room is a door which leads out onto the screened in patio. The master bedroom is large featuring a walk-in closet and an attached master bath. The master bath features a garden tub/shower combo. The guest bedroom features a walk-in closet as well. The guest bath is accessed through the hall and features an updated modern vanity. The unit has carpet flooring throughout. There is a washer/dryer (provided as convenience) located in the laundry room just off the kitchen. The laundry room features additional storage space.



Located in this popular New Tampa community, easy walking distance to work, shopping and more! Gated community has lots of amenities. Association approval required.



Rent: $1,175

Security deposit: $1,175

Beds: 2

Bath: 2



Equestrian Parc is condominium community in New Tampa, conveniently located in Highwoods Preserve just past the Muvico, less then a mile north of I-75 in New Tampa. This New Tampa location is still just minutes from USF, University Community Hospital and Veterans Hospital.



Equestrian Parc Amenities

Swimming Pool

Clubhouse

Playground

Fitness Room

Tennis

Car wash station

Pet areas

Sand volleyball



Public Schools for Equestrian Parc

Elementary:

Clark Elementary School

Middle School:

Bartels Middle School

High School:

Freedom High School



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



