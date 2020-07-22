All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18455 Bridle Club Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18455 Bridle Club Dr.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

18455 Bridle Club Dr.

18455 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

18455 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
18455 Bridle Club Dr. Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom For Rent in New Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath first-floor condo for rent in New Tampa! This unit is located in the community of Equestrian Park. The kitchen features wood cabinets and updated stainless steel appliances. It also features a small area for an eat-in breakfast bar as well as a designated space for a dining room. The living room is large, great for entertaining. Just off the living room is a door which leads out onto the screened in patio. The master bedroom is large featuring a walk-in closet and an attached master bath. The master bath features a garden tub/shower combo. The guest bedroom features a walk-in closet as well. The guest bath is accessed through the hall and features an updated modern vanity. The unit has carpet flooring throughout. There is a washer/dryer (provided as convenience) located in the laundry room just off the kitchen. The laundry room features additional storage space.

Located in this popular New Tampa community, easy walking distance to work, shopping and more! Gated community has lots of amenities. Association approval required.

Rent: $1,175
Security deposit: $1,175
Beds: 2
Bath: 2

Equestrian Parc is condominium community in New Tampa, conveniently located in Highwoods Preserve just past the Muvico, less then a mile north of I-75 in New Tampa. This New Tampa location is still just minutes from USF, University Community Hospital and Veterans Hospital.

Equestrian Parc Amenities
Swimming Pool
Clubhouse
Playground
Fitness Room
Tennis
Car wash station
Pet areas
Sand volleyball

Public Schools for Equestrian Parc
Elementary:
Clark Elementary School
Middle School:
Bartels Middle School
High School:
Freedom High School

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE4903097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. have any available units?
18455 Bridle Club Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. have?
Some of 18455 Bridle Club Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18455 Bridle Club Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18455 Bridle Club Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18455 Bridle Club Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18455 Bridle Club Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. offer parking?
No, 18455 Bridle Club Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18455 Bridle Club Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 18455 Bridle Club Dr. has a pool.
Does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18455 Bridle Club Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18455 Bridle Club Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18455 Bridle Club Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College