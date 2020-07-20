18306 Elmhurst Lane

Amenities

Available Now! Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, one story, 1,489 SF home with pool is located in the Richmond Place Community. This home features a private pool with screened patio overlooking conservation area. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of your own back yard. Spacious kitchen open to family room with sliders to pool area, great for entertaining. Stainless appliance package includes side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate jetted tub & glass enclosed shower with a bonus lighted vanity mirror. Flooring is carpet and tile. Full size washer and dryer in the laundry closet. The home is just minutes from I-75, USF, Moffitt, Hospitals, Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlet Mall, Restaurants, Shopping and all that New Tampa and Wesley Chapel have to offer.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



