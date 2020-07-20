All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:54 PM

18306 Elmhurst Lane

18306 Elmhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18306 Elmhurst Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, one story, 1,489 SF home with pool is located in the Richmond Place Community. This home features a private pool with screened patio overlooking conservation area. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of your own back yard. Spacious kitchen open to family room with sliders to pool area, great for entertaining. Stainless appliance package includes side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate jetted tub & glass enclosed shower with a bonus lighted vanity mirror. Flooring is carpet and tile. Full size washer and dryer in the laundry closet. The home is just minutes from I-75, USF, Moffitt, Hospitals, Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlet Mall, Restaurants, Shopping and all that New Tampa and Wesley Chapel have to offer.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18306 Elmhurst Lane have any available units?
18306 Elmhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18306 Elmhurst Lane have?
Some of 18306 Elmhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18306 Elmhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18306 Elmhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18306 Elmhurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18306 Elmhurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18306 Elmhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18306 Elmhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 18306 Elmhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18306 Elmhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18306 Elmhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18306 Elmhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 18306 Elmhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 18306 Elmhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18306 Elmhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18306 Elmhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.
