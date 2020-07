Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Rare 3 bed 2 bath condo with attached, oversized 2 car garage in New Tampa!! Rent Includes internet and 3 cable boxes!! Rustic wood flooring in the majority of the unit. Available July 1. Dont sleep on this one!! Photos are older and dont show the new flooring. New photos coming soon.