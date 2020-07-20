All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

18005 Java Isle Dr

18005 Java Isle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18005 Java Isle Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Pet FRIENDLY Home is vacant and is MOVE IN READY..This home is immaculate and is situated on a great pie shaped lot with water views, mature landscaping and a brick paver screened lanai for outdoor entertaining. It offers 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. You will notice the upgraded hardware with crown molding, beautiful granite counter tops, spacious breakfast nook. The laundry room is conveniently located right off the kitchen and features a nice size closet pantry. Monthly lawn care is included in the rent. You will enjoy resort style living while living in this community. Call to schedule your private showing.

(RLNE4773841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18005 Java Isle Dr have any available units?
18005 Java Isle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18005 Java Isle Dr have?
Some of 18005 Java Isle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18005 Java Isle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18005 Java Isle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18005 Java Isle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18005 Java Isle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18005 Java Isle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18005 Java Isle Dr offers parking.
Does 18005 Java Isle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18005 Java Isle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18005 Java Isle Dr have a pool?
No, 18005 Java Isle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18005 Java Isle Dr have accessible units?
No, 18005 Java Isle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18005 Java Isle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18005 Java Isle Dr has units with dishwashers.
