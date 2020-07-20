18005 Java Isle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Pet FRIENDLY Home is vacant and is MOVE IN READY..This home is immaculate and is situated on a great pie shaped lot with water views, mature landscaping and a brick paver screened lanai for outdoor entertaining. It offers 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. You will notice the upgraded hardware with crown molding, beautiful granite counter tops, spacious breakfast nook. The laundry room is conveniently located right off the kitchen and features a nice size closet pantry. Monthly lawn care is included in the rent. You will enjoy resort style living while living in this community. Call to schedule your private showing.



(RLNE4773841)