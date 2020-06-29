All apartments in Tampa
17403 Flatwoods Key Dr.

17403 Flatwoods Key Drive
Location

17403 Flatwoods Key Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Hunters Key Townhouse - Come home to this great 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse that offers brand new kitchen appliances! Walk into the open living room/dining room combo that is all tiled. There is a half bath downstairs for added convenience. Keep moving through to the kitchen which offers whitecabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a closet pantry! There is a sliding glass door that leads to the screened in patio with storage. Laundry room is downstairs off of the kitchen with washer and dryer. Moving upstairs you have 2 bedrooms each with their own ensuite bathroom. Master bedroom offers larger closet and vaulted ceilings. Hunters Key is a gated community that offers a pool, sidewalks and is conveniently located off of Bruce B. Downs and I-75. This unit is close to the pool and is across from the mailboxes.

(RLNE5342563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. have any available units?
17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. have?
Some of 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. offer parking?
No, 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. has a pool.
Does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17403 Flatwoods Key Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
