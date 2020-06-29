17403 Flatwoods Key Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Hunters Key Townhouse - Come home to this great 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse that offers brand new kitchen appliances! Walk into the open living room/dining room combo that is all tiled. There is a half bath downstairs for added convenience. Keep moving through to the kitchen which offers whitecabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a closet pantry! There is a sliding glass door that leads to the screened in patio with storage. Laundry room is downstairs off of the kitchen with washer and dryer. Moving upstairs you have 2 bedrooms each with their own ensuite bathroom. Master bedroom offers larger closet and vaulted ceilings. Hunters Key is a gated community that offers a pool, sidewalks and is conveniently located off of Bruce B. Downs and I-75. This unit is close to the pool and is across from the mailboxes.



(RLNE5342563)